Europa League could be a problem for Liverpool this season says Reds defender

Liverpool have been regulars in the Champions League over recent seasons but a poor campaign from the Merseyside club last time out means they will compete in the Europa League.

The competition has caused problems for teams’ league campaigns in the past due to the Thursday/Sunday schedule and Liverpool’s Joel Matip believes this good affect the Reds as well over the coming months.

The centre-back said about the topic via the Liverpool Echo: “Playing on Thursday night and Sunday afternoons is not the best combination, but a lot of teams do it and so should we.

“We are used to playing in midweek so this is not new for us, but of course, it means there are always just two days in between whenever we play in the Europa League.

“There’s not a lot of time to prepare for the weekend game as there will always be more time needed on recovery. But we all want to play European football and therefore we are ready to give it our all.”

Liverpool’s first two European ties this campaign have been followed by league matches against teams also in the same position – West Ham United and Brighton – but that will not apply to the remaining four this year at home to Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Fulham and Manchester United.

It has been a good start to the season for Jurgen Klopp’s men but will the Europa League cost them in the Premier League as the campaign progresses? only time will tell.