Liverpool star admits to being very impressed by new signing’s “crazy” ability

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has admitted that he has been impressed by Dominik Szoboszlai since arriving at the Premier League club.

The duo arrived at Anfield this summer as Jurgen Klopp completed an overhaul of his midfield. Big names such as Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner left the Merseyside club; whilst being replaced by by Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and the aforementioned midfield duo.

When speaking to Sky Sports, the Dutch star was asked who has impressed him the most at Liverpool since he arrived, with the 21-year-old saying via talkSPORT: “I think it was Dom Szoboszlai.

“Because this guy’s shot is… it’s crazy!

“Also sometimes in training, sometimes we shoot after training and it’s like ‘one, two, three’, they go all in. Crazy things. So I think it’s Dom with his shot.”

The pair have both made an impressive start to life at Anfield with Gravenberch impressing in the cup competitions, while Szoboszlai has been a stable figure in Jurgen Klopp’s starting 11.

The Hungarian’s shooting ability has already been witnessed by the Liverpool faithful with his goal against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup being the perfect showcase for that talent.