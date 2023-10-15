Newcastle United are interested in signing the French defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

A report from Fichajes claims that the 23-year-old has attracted the attention of the Premier League club with his performance for Ligue 1 side Nice.

Todibo has clearly established himself as a reliable defender in the French league and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Newcastle. The Magpies are hoping to bring in a quality central defender to partner Sven Botman. The likes of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are in their 30s and Newcastle need to plan for the future.

Todibo could be the ideal partner for the Dutch international defender and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the deal done.

They have done well to put together a talented squad in recent windows and they have brought in quality players like Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak. Todibo would be another quality acquisition for them.

Newcastle are currently competing in the UEFA Champions League and they need a better squad in order to do well in Europe.

They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have the finances to sign the best players.

Todibo could be tempted to make the step up to the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle decide to submit an offer for him in the coming months.

The defender has a contract with Nice until the summer of 2027 and Newcastle are willing to make an effort to sign him.