Former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen for his current club Roma to seal a transfer move for Eric Dier due to his lack of playing time since Ange Postecoglou took over at Spurs.

The England international has had a fine career at Tottenham under a number of different managers, but it’s fair to say he’s no longer guaranteed a starting spot, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to now see him consider a new challenge.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Mourinho is keen to bring Dier to Roma and take advantage of his current situation at Tottenham to get a deal done.

One imagines THFC would let Dier go for the right price, though they may also still feel he has a role to play as a backup player for the rest of the season.

Roma have other English players such as Tammy Abraham and Chris Smalling at the Stadio Olimpico, so Dier shouldn’t have too many issues fitting in.