Video: Mario Pasalic pulls one back for Croatia with expert header

Mario Pasalic has got one goal back for his side as they try desperately to overturn the two-goal deficit against Wales.

Wales are on course to leapfrog Croatia into second place in Group D after a Harry Wilson brace put them two goals to the good early in the second half.

However, Croatia are trying to claw back that lead after Pasalic expertly headed home from a corner 15 minutes after Wilson’s second.

This would be a monumental win for Rob Page’s men if they manage to hold out until full-time.