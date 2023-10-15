Video: Mario Pasalic pulls one back for Croatia with expert header

Mario Pasalic has got one goal back for his side as they try desperately to overturn the two-goal deficit against Wales.
Wales are on course to leapfrog Croatia into second place in Group D after a Harry Wilson brace put them two goals to the good early in the second half.
However, Croatia are trying to claw back that lead after Pasalic expertly headed home from a corner 15 minutes after Wilson’s second.
This would be a monumental win for Rob Page’s men if they manage to hold out until full-time.
GÔL | MARIO PAŠALIĆ
Croatia yn ôl yn y gêm.
74′ Cymru 2-1 Croatia
