Video: Croatia turn Nations League semi-final around with two goals vs the Netherlands

Croatia have turned their UEFA Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands around scoring two goals in the space of 17 minutes in the second half.

The Dutch took the lead in the first half through a lovely Donyell Malen finish but that was against the run of play.

Croatia have been the better team throughout the clash and they turned it around in the second. Kramaric equalised from the penalty spot after 55 minutes before Pasalic completed the comeback 17 minutes later with a tidy finish.

Both goals can be seen below.

Croatia take the lead! ?? Mario Pašali? applies the finish after some brilliant build-up play ?#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/PLJTQmRrMQ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 14, 2023

Andrej Kramari? scores the leveler from the spot ??? pic.twitter.com/TEXEjkmgI5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2023

?? @HNS_CFF comes from behind and takes the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/lZsjgDjanb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2023

Footage courtesy of DAZN, Viaplay and Fox Sports.