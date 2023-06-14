Video: Croatia turn Nations League semi-final around with two goals vs the Netherlands

Atalanta
Posted by

Croatia have turned their UEFA Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands around scoring two goals in the space of 17 minutes in the second half.

The Dutch took the lead in the first half through a lovely Donyell Malen finish but that was against the run of play.

Croatia have been the better team throughout the clash and they turned it around in the second. Kramaric equalised from the penalty spot after 55 minutes before Pasalic completed the comeback 17 minutes later with a tidy finish.

Both goals can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of DAZN, Viaplay and Fox Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle closing in on huge £50m signing as Eddie Howe looks to create world-class midfield
Video: Donyell Malen puts Netherlands ahead in Nations League semi-final with tidy finish
Man United ready to move on from Harry Kane as deal not advancing
More Stories Andrej Kramaric Mario Pasalic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.