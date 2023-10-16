Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has reportedly turned down a lucrative contract from Saudi Arabia to stay at the club.

According to journalist Phil Hay, the defender rejected a £2 million contract to move to Saudi Arabia and he is hoping to continue at Leeds United beyond his current contract.

He is already in the final 12 months of his deal at the English club and he has requested an extension. It will be interesting to see if Leeds are prepared to offer him an extension in the coming months.

Although Cooper is in the twilight stages of his career, he could still be a useful member of the Leeds United dressing room.

His experience and leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable qualities on and off the pitch. Furthermore, he is unlikely to demand a lucrative contract and Leeds should hold onto him for the near future.

They will be hoping to secure promotion back to the Premier League soon and Cooper could make a big difference for them this season.