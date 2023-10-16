Leeds ace turned down lucrative deal to stay at the club

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has reportedly turned down a lucrative contract from Saudi Arabia to stay at the club.

According to journalist Phil Hay, the defender rejected a £2 million contract to move to Saudi Arabia and he is hoping to continue at Leeds United beyond his current contract.

He is already in the final 12 months of his deal at the English club and he has requested an extension. It will be interesting to see if Leeds are prepared to offer him an extension in the coming months.

Although Cooper is in the twilight stages of his career, he could still be a useful member of the Leeds United dressing room.

More Stories / Latest News
Pundit hails Newcastle star as the best in the world in his position
West Ham man on brink of joining Gianluca Scamacca at Atalanta
23-year-old Arsenal midfielder urged to snub Newcastle transfer

His experience and leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable qualities on and off the pitch. Furthermore, he is unlikely to demand a lucrative contract and Leeds should hold onto him for the near future.

They will be hoping to secure promotion back to the Premier League soon and Cooper could make a big difference for them this season.

More Stories Liam Cooper

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.