Newcastle United keen on signing 23-year-old Arsenal ace

Newcastle United are keen on signing the Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

A report from the Mirror claims that the 23-year-old Arsenal midfielder is a target for the Premier League club ahead of the January transfer window and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can hold onto him until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has struggled for regular gametime since his return from injury and he needs to play more often in order to fulfil his potential. He was regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the league before his injury blow and Smith Rowe will be hoping to return to that level once again.

Arsenal already have players like Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira at their disposal as the attacking midfielders. Smith Rowe will struggle for game time if he stays at the London club.

A move to Newcastle could be ideal for him. The Magpies could certainly use more creativity and goals from their midfield.

Smith Rowe would be an excellent acquisition for them and regular football at St. James’ Park could get the best out of him.

Newcastle are competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and the opportunity to play for them will be an attractive option for the player.

Eddie Howe could help him regain his sharpness and confidence in the coming months. The Arsenal player is versatile enough to operate as a winger and he could be an asset for Newcastle in the long term if they manage to get the deal done.