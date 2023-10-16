Popular pundit Don Hutchison believes that Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is the best right-back in the world.

“The best right-back in world football, Trippier,” Hutchison said on ESPN.

The 33-year-old has been exceptional for Newcastle since joining them from Atletico Madrid and his performances have been quite impressive for club and country. There is no doubt that he is one of the best full backs in the league.

Despite being 33, the England international has continued to perform at a high level for Newcastle, and he is likely to be a key player for Eddie Howe in the coming seasons as well.

The defender played a key role in Newcastle’s qualification to the Champions League and he will be hoping to guide them to major trophies in the coming seasons.

Apart from his defensive quality, the 33-year-old is an exceptional free-kick taker and a threat from indirect set pieces.

It will be interesting to see if he can help Newcastle finish in the top four once again this season and do well in the UEFA Champions League.