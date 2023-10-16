Video: Man United’s Bruno Fernandes smashes home goal for Portugal

Portugal are destroying Bosnia and Herzegovina in their EURO 2024 qualifying match as Roberto Martinez’s side currently lead 5-0 at halftime.

The Portuguese stormed into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United’s Bruno Fernandes added a third for his country.

The midfielder made a run in behind the Bosnia defence before controlling the ball on his chest and smashing it into the back of the net.

Man City loanee Joao Cancelo went on to add a fourth as his Barcelona teammate Joao Felix made it five.

Fernandes’ goal can be seen below.

??| Bruno Fernandes scores for Portugal against Bosnia and Herzegovina. ??? pic.twitter.com/pMVQpTsszT — centredevils. (@centredevils) October 16, 2023

?| Bruno Fernandes goal for Portugal against Bosnia and Herzegovina. ??? pic.twitter.com/qtjCIumDWP — United Tori (@Utdtori) October 16, 2023

Footage courtesy of Viaplay.