Video: Man United’s Bruno Fernandes smashes home goal for Portugal

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Portugal are destroying Bosnia and Herzegovina in their EURO 2024 qualifying match as Roberto Martinez’s side currently lead 5-0 at halftime. 

The Portuguese stormed into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United’s Bruno Fernandes added a third for his country.

The midfielder made a run in behind the Bosnia defence before controlling the ball on his chest and smashing it into the back of the net.

Man City loanee Joao Cancelo went on to add a fourth as his Barcelona teammate Joao Felix made it five.

Fernandes’ goal can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of Viaplay. 

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Mikey Johnston doubles Ireland’s lead with almost identical goal
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo grabs another brace for Portugal with beautiful finish
Video: Evan Ferguson opens the scoring for Ireland with poachers finish
More Stories Bruno Fernandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.