West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski wants to leave the London club in January after losing his place as the starting goalkeeper in David Moyes’ team.

The Polish star has not made a single appearance in the Premier League for West Ham so far this season as he has traded places with Alphonse Areola.

The 38-year-old has played twice in the UEFA Europa League and has turned out once in the EFL Cup. Compare this to last season, where Fabianski played 36 times in the Premier League for Moyes.

According to Football Transfers, the goalkeeper does not want to stick around at London Stadium until the end of the season as a result and wants to leave West Ham during the January transfer window. Fabianski is out of contract at the Hammers in the summer of 2024 and this would be the last chance for the London club to get a fee for him.

It is uncertain whether the Polish star will leave in January, but if that happens, he will do so having made 179 appearances for the club and putting a Europa Conference League medal in his pocket.