20-year-old with 60 goal contributions could see Liverpool in tug-of-war with Europe’s finest

When there’s the opportunity of signing a player that’s just 20 years of age and who has been directly involved in 60 goals in his career already, Liverpool have to be in the conversation for his signature.

Jurgen Klopp has shown how adept he is at bringing through young players, and a possibility of signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz isn’t one that should be passed up.

According to Fichajes, the Reds face competition from the likes of Premier League rivals, Man City, Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, and La Liga’s reigning champions, Barcelona, for his signature and no wonder.

Transfermarkt note the impact he’s had at Leverkusen with those 60 goal contributions, which is astonishing for someone so young in the modern game.

Given Liverpool’s studious knowledge of the transfer market in Germany, it places them at an advantage over the other clubs that are potentially interested.

The Hard Tackle note that Wirtz wants to play for the club at some stage, though they’re unlikely to be able to afford him at this point. Moreover, a squad reshuffle would be needed to accommodate him and that’s not really an option at this moment either.

With a contract at Leverkusen until 2027, there’s no rush for the player to make any sort of rash decisions that could affect his position in Xabi Alonso’s team.

A team that, at present, sit proudly atop the Bundesliga with six wins and a draw from their seven games, scoring 23 and conceding just six, according to the official Bundesliga website.