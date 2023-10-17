Arsenal are reportedly keen to reward Ben White for his fine form with a new contract, even though his current deal is not close to expiring any time soon.

The England international has three years left on his current contract, but the Gunners have been handing out a number of new contracts to their star names in recent times, and they’re keen to do so with White as well due to the way he’s played in recent times, according to the Evening Standard.

Arsenal fans will certainly agree that White is as deserving as anyone of a new and improved deal, with the 26-year-old adjusting well after being switched to right-back last season.

White arrived from Brighton as a centre-back, but he’s become a superb option on that right-hand side, and will surely be an important player for Mikel Arteta’s side for years to come.

Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber in the summer – another player comfortable at either centre-back or right-back, but his injury has seen him sit the season out so far, ensuring White has remained an important member of the squad.

Arsenal recently tied down star players like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba to new contracts.