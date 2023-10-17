Liverpool could benefit from Bayern ace’s contract impasse

Though the transfer window only opens twice a year and for approximately a few weeks, the wheels are being oiled all year round to give teams like Liverpool the best opportunity of being at the head of the queue for when a deal can be struck.

There are still deadline day deals to be done of course, and as injuries occur, late window purchases aren’t uncommon, however, if a club has done their due diligence in the lead up to a window, as the Reds often do, then the agreement and contract signing are something of a formality.

Last summer’s window perhaps wasn’t as busy with incoming transfers as those connected with the club and those who support it may have liked, however, those players that were brought in have been a success by and large.

The quest for continuous improvement and perfection, however, will continue, and any players of the highest quality that become available, have to be of interest to Jurgen Klopp.

One of those may well be 20-year-old Bayern ace, Jamal Musiala.

Our Story: FC Liverpool is interested in Jamal Musiala (20) @FCBayern. His agents are currently not talking to the club about extending his contract (Til 2026) with Bayern @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 17, 2023

According to SportBILD’s Christian Falk, Liverpool are interested in the player and, intriguingly, his agents are not speaking with the Bavarian giants about extending his current deal.

Whilst there’s plenty of water that could yet pass under the bridge in this particular situation, there’s arguably no smoke without fire and the Reds may feel they’ve stolen a march on their rivals ahead of a future contract discussion.