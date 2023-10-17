Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold makes intriguing non-football related investment

He’s well known for pinging 60-yard balls across Anfield that’ll land at your feet, but less is known about Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold the investor.

The right-back cum marauding midfielder is, like many of his generation of football players, flush with cash so to speak. Indeed, according to Capology, Alexander-Arnold earns a whopping £180k per week, or £9.3m per year.

With that sort of cash coming into his bank account, it’s understandable why he might want to re-invest some of it elsewhere.

To that end, it’s been announced that he’s joined with golfing heavyweight, Rory McIlroy, boxer Anthony Joshua, fellow footballer, Juan Mata, and Kansas City Chiefs players, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, to take a £173m strategic investment in the Formula One team, Alpine Racing, per The Independent.

It’s an intriguing prospect both for the sport of F1 and for those involved with the investment.

Clearly, all will seek a return on the moneys put into the pot, and it will be interesting to see if the amount invested goes some way to making Alpine a real force in the sport in future.

More Stories / Latest News ESPN pundit doesn’t think Newcastle striker isn’t ‘top level’ Liverpool could benefit from Bayern ace’s contract impasse Exclusive: Man Utd incomings & contract agreements enroute; end of the line for Maguire & Martial

Currently sixth in the 2023 F1 constructors’ championship, Alpine can also count on the backing of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who famously own Wrexham.

The entrepreneurs also have a 24 per cent stake in the team per The Independent.