Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is reportedly a serious contender for the England job if Gareth Southgate ends up leaving at some point in 2024.

Howe has done impressive work during his time in charge at St James’ Park, guiding Newcastle into the Champions League with a top four finish last season, as well as an appearance in the Carabao Cup final.

According to 90min, Howe’s name has been discussed by FA chiefs in case they find themselves needing to replace Southgate in the near future, with some doubts over whether he’ll continue in the job for much longer.

The report also states, however, that Southgate could land a new deal if he decides to stay, so it will be interesting to see how this situation develops in the weeks and months ahead.

Southgate has done tremendous work during his time in charge of the Three Lions, but some fans may well feel Howe would represent an interesting step forward for the national team.

90min add that Pep Guardiola also remains a dream option who’s long been admired, along with Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.