Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen has been linked with a move away from the club in recent marks.

The 21-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season and Chelsea have not managed to secure an extension with the Dutchman yet.

Maatsen is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and he could develop into a key player for Chelsea in the coming seasons. The Blues must do everything in their power to secure his signature on a long-term contract.

The defender has already started two cup games for Chelsea this season and he has been a useful squad player for them in the Premier League. A report from Team Talk claims that West Ham United and Manchester City are keen on signing the player and they will be in pole position to secure the 21-year-old’s services if he leaves the club in the near future.

That said, Chelsea did accept a £31.5 million bid from Burnley back in September but the Dutchman was not keen on the move.

The talented young left-back could be a quality acquisition for Manchester City who need to bring in a specialist full-back soon. They have been using Josko Gvardiol as their left-back since the start of the season.

Meanwhile, West Ham need to find a long-term replacement for Aaron Cresswell and the 21-year-old would be a superb investment for them.

The Chelsea defender certainly has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League defender and it will be interesting to see how his future unfolds.