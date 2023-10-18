Barcelona target another Man City star following incredible start to the season

Barcelona have had a lot of interest in Man City players over recent transfer windows and the Catalan giants would now like to bring Julian Alvarez to the club in 2024.

The La Liga giants signed Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Cancelo from the Premier League champions this summer, and they also had a very strong interest in Bernardo Silva, but could not afford to bring the Portuguese star to Spain.

According to Sport, Barcelona would like to bring Julian Alvarez to the club in 2024 as the World Cup winner is certain to grow into one of the best players in the world very soon.

? Manchester City forward Julián Álvarez is a target for Barcelona. (Source: @Sport) pic.twitter.com/w25RinseFA — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 18, 2023

The Argentina star has made a fast start to the current campaign as the forward has played in every game for Man City, providing Pep Guardiola with six goals and five assists across 13 matches.

The 23-year-old is the future of the Manchester club and with a contract at the Etihad until 2028, it will be impossible for Barca to lure the Argentina star away.

Just like Silva, Barcelona will not be able to afford Alvarez due to their financial issues and it is certain that City would put a big price tag on the forward in order to keep suitors away.