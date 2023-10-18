Journalist confirms Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham interest in 24-year-old attacker

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to journalist Salvatore Biazzo, a number of Premier League clubs are keen on signing the 24-year-old striker including Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool.

However, Biazzo believes that Liverpool are unlikely to be able to sign the 24-year-old Nigerian international because of their debts.

He said (h/t SiamoilNapoli): “We need to understand how Osimhen is psychologically after these family events. Now they also have to deal with the injury. De Laurentiis will want to follow his little gem closely because there are various problems around – he told Kiss Kiss Napoli -. Liverpool? In the Premier League there is a merciless fight between different teams with Arsenal, City and Tottenham. Liverpool are a historic team and could want a striker like Osimhen, but I see the financial exposure of English clubs and Liverpool are placed high in the ranking of those who have debts.”

Osimhen is one of the best strikers in Europe right now and he helped Napoli win the league title last season. The Nigerian international scored 31 goals across all competitions and he will look to take the next step in his career and join a club capable of winning major trophies consistently. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive option for him and Liverpool are certainly one of the biggest clubs around.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to make an ambitious move for the 24-year-old striker in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could use another striker as well. Gabriel Jesus has been quite impressive since his move from Manchester City but he has not been able to score goals on a consistent basis. Another reliable striker would be ideal for the North London club.

Tottenham Hotspur sanctioned the departure of Harry Kane during the summer transfer window and they are yet to replace him. Osimhen could be the ideal alternative to the England international.