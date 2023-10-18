Liverpool send scouts to watch Portugal duo with keen interest in 22-year-old star

Liverpool are on the lookout for a centre-back and the Reds sent scouts to watch Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio during Portugal’s thumping 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday.

The Merseyside club have been linked to the 22-year-old for some time and they have been monitoring the progress of Inacio for well over a year, reports 90min. The Reds wanted to get a closer look at the player this week as they sent scouts to watch the centre-back during Portugal’s away win at Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Sporting star started as a left-sided centre-back alongside Ruben Dias and it was his fourth appearance for his country. The defender celebrated that by bagging an assist and helping his nation keep a clean sheet.

Jurgen Klopp sees Inacio as a potential long-term successor to Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, who are both on the wrong side of thirty, and the Portuguese star could be a great option beside Ibrahima Konate over the coming years.

According to the report, Inacio wasn’t the only player Liverpool had an eye on. The Reds also monitored Wolves’ Pedro Neto, who featured off the bench for Portugal in the victory.

The winger has been one of the most in-form players in the Premier League over the last month and it has only added to the attention he has drawn his way before.

It is unclear how strong Liverpool’s interest is in the 23-year-old as the Reds already have incredible options in their forward line.