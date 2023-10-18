Liverpool sent scouts to 22-year-old target in action on Monday

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Portuguese international defender Goncalo Inacio.

A report from 90 Min claims that Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old defender for a while and they recently sent scouts to watch the player in action for his country against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Portugal picked up a 5-0 win on Monday night and Liverpool scouts were in attendance as Inacio produced an impressive performance. The 22-year-old was solid defensively and he produced an assist as well.

The Liverpool scouts are likely to be impressed with what they have seen and remains to be seen whether the Premier League side decide to submit an offer for the player in the coming months.

The 22-year-old is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him, and he has all the attributes to develop into a top-class defender. He is versatile enough to operate as the left-back as well and he could be an asset for Liverpool in the coming seasons.

The Reds are in desperate need of central defensive reinforcements. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the only reliable defenders at the club right now. Jurgen Klopp must look to bring in someone who will add more quality to the defensive unit and is versatile enough to operate as a full-back as well. The likes of Joel Matip will need to be replaced and Inacio would be a superb acquisition.