Newcastle enquire about signing 6ft 3in Chelsea player ahead of January

Eddie Howe could look to sign a centre-back in January and Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah is one player Newcastle are looking at ahead of the transfer window.

The defender is out of favour at Chelsea and has yet to play for the West London club this season as Mauricio Pochettino prefers his other options over the 24-year-old. This has led to speculation that the centre-back will leave in January and there are several clubs interested in his signature.

According to 90min, Newcastle United are among clubs such as Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Fulham, who are all monitoring Chalobah’s situation at Chelsea.

The biggest competition, however, comes from Germany as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich wanted to sign the 24-year-old in the summer and remain keen on him. Thomas Tuchel worked with the 6ft 3in defender at Chelsea and the player would likely want to work again with a coach that trusted him and helped him develop his game.

As for Newcastle, Chalobah has a lot of qualities Howe could certainly work with and if he does decide to move to St James’ Park, the Magpies boss will make sure all of the Chelsea star’s potential is extracted in order to develop him further towards being a top defender in the Premier League.