talkSPORT pundit Andy Goldstein has admitted that he can’t knock what Southgate is doing despite not being his biggest fan, whilst Darren Bent states it would be a “travesty” if England do not win anything with this group of players.

Goldstein began by criticising Gareth Southgate for his predictability, referring to the Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson substitution, but than had some very positive words about Southgate and what he has achieved.

He went on to speak on the fact that England were 12th in the World Rankings when Southgate took over as manager, and he has now taken the Three Lions to 4th ranked in the World, and Goldstein labeled this as “some achievement”.

? "I can't knock what he's doing." ? "When he took over, we were 12th in the world rankings. We're now 4th." Andy Goldstein explains why Gareth Southgate has done a great job with England

Since Southgate took over, England have been to the World Cup Semi Finals in 2018, the EURO 2020 Finals (losing to Italy on penalties) and were knocked out in the Quarter Finals by France in the 2022 World Cup.

Now he has qualified for EURO 2024 with two games to spare, and people are looking ahead to the tournament expecting England to go far. Speaking to Goldstein on talkSPORT, Darren Bent said it would be a “travesty” if England do not win something with this group of players.

EURO 2024 could be Southgate’s last tournament as England manager with his contract expiring at the end of 2024. Some names that have already been thrown in the hat to take over from Southgate from fans are the likes of Pep Guardiola and Eddie Howe.