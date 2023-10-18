Video: Chelsea ace Raheem Sterling inspires young art students at the National Portrait Gallery

Wednesday evening saw Chelsea ace, Raheem Sterling, take some time out of his football schedule to speak to art students from the area where he grew up, Brent, at the National Portrait Gallery.
Through his foundation, Sterling is funding the courses of some local students who were exhibiting their photos at the gallery.
He spoke eloquently about the need for there to be social mobility for young people and how they need inspiration – from various sources – in order to thrive.
Raheem Sterling talking to art students from Brent, where he grew up, at the National Portrait Gallery in London. @RSfoundation currently funding students through art courses. Some of their photos exhibited ‘Making of Me’ @NPGLondon. pic.twitter.com/ocnC218dLN
