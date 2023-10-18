Video: Eddie Hearn teases Wayne Rooney super fight at Old Trafford

Ever the showman, Eddie Hearn has teased a Wayne Rooney super fight at Old Trafford whilst speaking on the Stick to Football Podcast.

Sitting down with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jill Scott, Roy Keane and Ian Wright, Hearn noted how current Birmingham City manager, Rooney, still messages him after a big fight.

Coming from a family of boxers, Rooney evidently fancies his chances in this age of crossover boxing where amateurs in the guise of YouTubers and content creators appear to be King.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Neymar set to be out of action for months after horrific injury confirmed £30m-rated Man United star lauded by current West Ham ace as transfer rumour resurfaces Video: “Humanity must prevail” – Liverpool’s Mo Salah makes heartfelt appeal to world leaders on behalf of Palestinians living in Gaza

Hearn teased a Rooney vs Jake Paul fight at Old Trafford, and one can only imagine the viewing figures, ticket sales and pay per view numbers if he was able to pull it off.