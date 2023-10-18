Video: Eddie Hearn teases Wayne Rooney super fight at Old Trafford

Ever the showman, Eddie Hearn has teased a Wayne Rooney super fight at Old Trafford whilst speaking on the Stick to Football Podcast.
Sitting down with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jill Scott, Roy Keane and Ian Wright, Hearn noted how current Birmingham City manager, Rooney, still messages him after a big fight.
Coming from a family of boxers, Rooney evidently fancies his chances in this age of crossover boxing where amateurs in the guise of YouTubers and content creators appear to be King.
Hearn teased a Rooney vs Jake Paul fight at Old Trafford, and one can only imagine the viewing figures, ticket sales and pay per view numbers if he was able to pull it off.