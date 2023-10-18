Video: Lionel Messi inspires Argentina on return with sensational brace to break another record

A Lionel Messi brace helped Argentina to a 2-0 win over Peru on Tuesday night as the Inter Miami star broke yet another record. 

Messi returned to the starting 11 following his recent injury and the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner put on a show in Peru.

The 36-year-old opened the scoring after 32 minutes as the Barcelona legend latched onto a Nicolas Gonzalez cross to produce a stunning finish.

10 minutes later, the World Cup winner had a second, when Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez cut the ball back to the Inter Miami star who then curled it into the back of the net.

The brace helped Messi break another record as the Argentine now has the most goals ever scored in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, overtaking his good friend Luis Suarez.

