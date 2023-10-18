Video: Liverpool star costs national team points with penalty miss

Colombia travelled to Ecuador on Tuesday night as part of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign but Los Cafeteros could only come away with a point after a 0-0 draw.

The draw leaves Colombia fifth in the standings with Ecuador right behind them in sixth, however, things could have been a lot better for the away side as Liverpool’s Luis Diaz missed a key penalty in the second half.

Just after the hour mark, the winger had the chance to give his side the lead from the penalty spot but it was a poor penalty to the goalkeeper’s right. It was an easy save for Moises Ramirez in the end and the Liverpool star would love to have it back now.

The Reds star did most of the work to win the penalty in the first place so it is not something fans will hold against him.