Eddie Howe personally wants £60m Premier League star at Newcastle

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe could be handed a way out of the Emirates as Eddie Howe would love to have the midfielder at Newcastle.

Arsenal fans believed that the 23-year-old was on the same trajectory as Bukayo Saka at one stage with the duo receiving a joint song together; however, injuries have hampered his progress in Mikel Arteta’s side and the Englishman now finds himself down the pecking order.

The wide areas are taken up in the Spaniard’s side, whilst Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira are ahead of Smith Rowe for the number eight roles.

A report from TEAMtalk previously suggested that Arsenal value Smith Rowe around the £60m mark and there will be several clubs interested in the Gunners star should he become available – maybe not at that price.

One of those is Newcastle as Eddie Howe believes that Smith Rowe could make a real difference to his side, especially with Sandro Tonali facing a lengthy suspension related to the ongoing Italian betting investigation.

The Tyneside club would be a great place for the 23-year-old to continue his career and it remains to be seen if the Magpies will make a move in January or next summer.