Liverpool could get the opportunity to seal the transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone in the near future as he’s open to a new challenge.

The Frenchman attracted interest from Liverpool and Juventus in the summer, though interest from both clubs ended up cooling towards the end of the window, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Kone remains one to watch for January, however, as Romano admits there’s a chance he could move for around €45million, though he also stated that there’s nothing concrete with Liverpool, Juve or any other clubs at this precise moment in time.

It may be that the 22-year-old will end up receiving offers closer to January, though, so LFC supporters will surely want to keep an eye on his situation as he could be ideal to continue rebuilding their midfield.

Liverpool lost some big names over the summer, including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, so there could be room for further signings in midfield, even after they brought in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch in the summer.

Discussing Kone’s situation, Romano said: “Manu Kone could also be one to watch in January as it’s not true that he’s signed a new contract with Borussia Monchengladbach, despite reports elsewhere.

“Kone’s current contract is valid until 2026, but he could leave in 2024. We’ll have to see what happens, though, because at the moment there are no contacts or negotiations ongoing with any other clubs, despite interest in him during the summer.

“Juventus and Liverpool were two clubs who considered him as an option but then did not call again after August. So we will see in 2024 what happens, but the player remains open to trying a new experience, while his asking price would likely be around €40/45m.”