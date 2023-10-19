Man United name price tag for Mason Greenwood ahead of summer transfer window

Man United and Mason Greenwood’s relationship will very likely end next summer as the Premier League giants cannot see a future with the forward following the events of the last two years.

The footballer was arrested at the start of 2022 on suspicion of rape and assault, as reported by Sky News, and that case dragged on into 2023 as Man United suspended the footballer throughout that time.

The 22-year-old eventually had all charges against him dropped and there was talk of a return to Man United this season. However, the Manchester club decided against it after public pressure.

Man United will sell Greenwood next summer and according to TEAMtalk, they will ask interested clubs for €20m-€25m for the forward.

? Manchester United want to bank as much as €20M-€25M if they sell Mason Greenwood in the summer. (Source: TEAMtalk) pic.twitter.com/rYWUQWodor — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 18, 2023

Greenwood is currently on loan with La Liga side Getafe and has played five times for the Spanish club this season. The 22-year-old scored last time out in a 2-2 with Celta Vigo as the Englishman continues to find his feet after being out for so long.

It is uncertain if Getafe will be the club that buys Greenwood next summer having already offered him a chance to play this season. It will take a brave team to commit to the player given the past two years as it could be a potential PR disaster waiting to happen.