Former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos would be super keen on a potential transfer to Bayern Munich, according to Daily Briefing columnist Fabrizio Romano.

The 35-year-old is currently a free agent after a move to Real Betis fell through, and there’s been some talk of Bayern emerging as an option due to their injuries in defence and the recent links with Jerome Boateng, who trained with the Bavarian giants but didn’t end up joining.

Romano says that Sokratis is not in talks with Bayern for now, and that the Bundesliga champions are happy with the squad they have, but if they change their mind there’s no doubt Sokratis himself would relish the chance to join them.

“One player Bayern are not currently in talks to sign is former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, despite what has been reported elsewhere,” Romano explained in today’s column.

“Real Betis spoke to Sokratis but there was no agreement between the two parties so the deal collapsed.

“Bayern are not speaking to Sokratis as of now, they’re happy with the squad they have; in case they change their mind, Sokratis would be super keen on the move.”

Sokratis previously played in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, while he’s most well known in England for his spell with Arsenal, where he perhaps struggled to really show the best of his abilities.