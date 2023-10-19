West Ham prepare salary package for in-form winger equivalent to almost double his current deal

There’s still a few months to go until the January transfer window opens for business, but that seemingly hasn’t stopped West Ham getting ahead of the game by putting together a salary package for one player that’s apparently almost double his current remuneration.

Galatasaray wide man, Kerem Akturkoglu, currently earns £23,090 per week according to Capology, and Turkish outlet Fotospor, suggest that the Hammers and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur could be prepared to up that to around £40,000 per week.

That would almost certainly be too good for the 24-year-old to turn down, though the question will be whether he chooses an up-and-coming West Ham side over the table-topping Lilywhites.

At a fee of in the region of £17m according to Daily Sabah, his hire isn’t likely to break the bank for either side, and with Champions League experience to boot, Akturkoglu could represent a real bargain.

According to WhoScored, the player already has four goals and four assists for his club, along with another two goals and one assist for the national team.

Given that West Ham’s transfer business this season has appeared to be amongst their best for a while, supporters of the club can be assured that sporting director, Tim Steidten, and manager, David Moyes, will have done their homework again.