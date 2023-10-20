Eddie Howe could look to sensational 22-year-old as Callum Wilson’s replacement at Newcastle

Time waits for no man, and for Newcastle ace, Callum Wilson, his time at St. James’ Park could be coming to an end when the 2023/24 campaign concludes.

Eddie Howe needs to build a team for the future and whilst Wilson has still been in amongst the goals for the Magpies, being the wrong side of 30 isn’t going to do him any favours as owners, the Saudi Public Investment Funds (PIF), look to provide Howe with the money to buy some of the best players in the top five European leagues and beyond.

Staying within the realms of Financial Fair Play (FFP) is paramount for the club, and so moves for players such as Victor Osimhen may not be viable.

However, as The Sun (h/t Football Transfers) report, Newcastle might well turn their attentions to ‘Osimhen MKII’ – Bayer Leverkusen sensation, Victor Boniface.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old already has eight goals and three assists in nine matches for the Bundesliga outfit this season, numbers that are a big reason why Leverkusen sit proudly at the summit of the German top-flight.

It’s unlikely that he would come cheaply or that Xabi Alonso would be willing to allow him to leave, however, the Newcastle project is certainly an exciting one and it’s going to be difficult for any player to turn down were they to be approached.