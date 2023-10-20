West Ham looking to offload fan favourite with 236 appearances in January

As West Ham continue to progress under David Moyes, squad evolution remains an important matter for the east Londoners.

Continuous improvement means that certain players that have got the Hammers to this point under the Scot may well be dispensed with in order that the club can bring in either younger or better players.

The Europa Conference League title win shouldn’t be seen as the end point of West Ham’s aspirations, rather it needs to be the beginning of something special for the club.

If they’re able to build up a head of steam both on and off the pitch, the ECL win against Fiorentina might be looked back upon as a watershed moment in the club’s history.

There’s no denying that the four players the club purchased in the summer – James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus – have worked out well.

Adding one or two more with similar quality will arguably make the Irons a real force domestically and in Europe, but in order for that to happen, some sales will need to be made.

Claret and Hugh have listed those who are expected to be moved on, one of whom is fan favourite, Angelo Ogbonna.

With 236 appearances for the club per transfermarkt, he’s been a real stalwart over recent years, however, he’s getting no younger and his form this season has seemingly gone out of the window.

It could be just the right time for a clean break for both parties.