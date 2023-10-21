24-year-old star has an agreement to join Liverpool, clubs need to agree on a fee

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent months.

The 24-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world right now and his contract with the Italian club expires in 2025. Apparently, he has decided not to sign a contract extension with Napoli and journalist Valter De Maggio has now revealed (h/t Area Napoli) that he has an agreement with Liverpool to join the club.

“The parties had reached an agreement for the renewal, but then Calenda and Osimhen went back on their word. What happened? There was the inclusion of another club, from the Premier League. I’m talking about Liverpool,” he said. “There would be frequent contacts, but I just learned something else: there would be agreements already reached. Let me clarify: the agreements would be between the Reds and the player, therefore they would not involve Napoli. I hope Laurentiis will be able to keep Victor Osimhen at least until June, but we can’t be sure.”

The player and his agent have secured an agreement with the Premier League club and remains to be seen whether Liverpool can agree on a fee with Napoli now.

The Reds already have players like Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo at their disposal. Diogo Jota can also play as a centre forward and it will be interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp accommodates Osimhen in his starting lineup if the transfer goes through.

There is no doubt that the Nigerian is a world-class player who would be a superb acquisition for the Reds. Liverpool might have to sell one of their attackers in order to accommodate the Napoli striker.

Osimhen scored 31 goals across all competitions last season and he helped Napoli win the league title. He is still only 24 and working under a manager like Klopp could help him improve further.

Napoli are unlikely to let him leave for cheap and Liverpool might have to pay a club-record fee in order to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.