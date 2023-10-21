French midfielder Rayan Cherki has been linked with a move away from Lyon in recent months.

The 20-year-old midfielder has a contract with a French club until the summer of 2025 and he could be on the move at the end of the season. A report from Tutto Juve claims that clubs in Italy are following the player and they will face competition from Premier League clubs, Chelsea and Newcastle.

Apparently, the player is likely to cost in excess of €25 million and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle can beat the competition and secure his services.

Chelsea could certainly use more creativity in the final third. The 20-year-old is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add technical ability, flair and vision in the final third.

Meanwhile, Newcastle could use more cutting-edge in the attack as well. The 20-year-old could be a quality option for Eddie Howe and he is versatile enough to slot into multiple roles.

Both clubs have the financial resources to pay in excess of €25 million for the midfielder.

Cherki picked up five goals and six assists across all competitions last season, and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He has the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League playmaker with the right guidance.

The transfer could prove to be a bargain in the long run if Cherki manages to fulfil his potential.