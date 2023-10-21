Crystal Palace would accept a £60 million offer for defender Marc Guehi.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Eagles are open to selling the England international if their valuation is met amid strong interest from Manchester United.

Palace have a history of extracting maximum value from players wanted by the Red Devils with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s £50 million transfer in 2019 a perfect example of that.

And now Guehi is tipped to be the next player in line to swap Selhurst Park for Old Trafford. United’s potential approach is likely to be decided by their attempts to offload Harry Maguire in January. If Erik Ten Hag can finally offload the 30-year-old it is very possible the Dutchman will push to bring in Guehi as the ex-Leicester City star’s ideal successor.

During his first two years at Palace, Guehi, who has three years left on his deal, has directly contributed to six goals in 91 games in all competitions.