Liverpool have finally broken the deadlock during Saturday afternoon’s Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

Playing against 10 men after Ashley Young was shown a red card just minutes before half-time, the home team have taken their time to get in front.

However, firing his side into a late lead, Mo Salah is once again set to be the Reds’ hero after the Egyptian was tasked with converting from the penalty spot with a little over 10 minutes to play.

Check out the moment the 31-year-old beat Jordan Pickford from 12 yards below.