Liverpool have finally broken the deadlock during Saturday afternoon’s Merseyside Derby at Anfield.
Playing against 10 men after Ashley Young was shown a red card just minutes before half-time, the home team have taken their time to get in front.
However, firing his side into a late lead, Mo Salah is once again set to be the Reds’ hero after the Egyptian was tasked with converting from the penalty spot with a little over 10 minutes to play.
Check out the moment the 31-year-old beat Jordan Pickford from 12 yards below.
Liverpool take the lead! ?
Mo Salah emphatically puts his side 1-0 up from the spot! ? pic.twitter.com/VaFTNSnKSO
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2023