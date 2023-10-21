Liverpool 1 – 0 Everton: Mo Salah gives Reds Merseyside Derby lead (video)

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have finally broken the deadlock during Saturday afternoon’s Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

Playing against 10 men after Ashley Young was shown a red card just minutes before half-time, the home team have taken their time to get in front.

However, firing his side into a late lead, Mo Salah is once again set to be the Reds’ hero after the Egyptian was tasked with converting from the penalty spot with a little over 10 minutes to play.

More Stories / Latest News
Henry Winter urges Gareth Southgate to include Liverpool star in stunning England midfield
Arsenal attacker told to consider transfer to Newcastle United
Liverpool 0 – 0 Everton: Ashley Young sent off after receiving second yellow (video)

Check out the moment the 31-year-old beat Jordan Pickford from 12 yards below.

 

More Stories Mo Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.