Video: Arsenal keeper Raya almost gifts Chelsea a third with absolute howler of a pass out

It’s not been the best day for Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

The custodian had already been caught out by a speculative effort from Mykhailo Mudryk which put Chelsea 2-0 up in the London derby, and it could’ve so easily been three just before the hour mark.

With absolutely no pressure on him, Raya played an appalling pass that was cut out by Cole Palmer.

Luckily for the keeper, he had the wherewithal to smother the ball before Palmer was able to get his shot away, but with Raya in this form, Aaron Ramsdale will be rubbing his hands together.

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports

