Video: Eddie Howe praises Newcastle fans as Sandro Tonali receives acclaim on lap of honour

It’s clear that Newcastle United ace, Sandro Tonali, is going through the mill at the moment, but the way in which the club’s supporters reacted to him at the end of the game saw manager, Eddie Howe, laud their attitude.

If, as expected, Tonali is found guilty of betting irregularities, he could face at least a year out of the game.

His omission might even derail the Magpies start to the season, however, the Toon Army were in no mood to castigate him for his misdemeanours.

Rather, they gave him a rousing reception on a post-match lap of honour, which Howe described as ’emotional.’

