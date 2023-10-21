Video: Eddie Howe praises Newcastle fans as Sandro Tonali receives acclaim on lap of honour

It’s clear that Newcastle United ace, Sandro Tonali, is going through the mill at the moment, but the way in which the club’s supporters reacted to him at the end of the game saw manager, Eddie Howe, laud their attitude.

If, as expected, Tonali is found guilty of betting irregularities, he could face at least a year out of the game.

His omission might even derail the Magpies start to the season, however, the Toon Army were in no mood to castigate him for his misdemeanours.

Rather, they gave him a rousing reception on a post-match lap of honour, which Howe described as ’emotional.’

?? "He's going through a very emotional time." Eddie Howe sent a message of thanks to the Newcastle fans after the support they showed Sandro Tonali during and after the game ??#NUFC pic.twitter.com/neTOhVjZ7n — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) October 21, 2023

?? Sandro Tonali is pushed out in front by Howe & staff during post-match lap of honour #nufc pic.twitter.com/GlJ5I2nlWU — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) October 21, 2023

Pictures from Hayters and the Daily Mail