26-year-old confirms he would like to play for Leeds United in 2024

Joe Rodon has hinted he would like to continue at Leeds United.

The on-loan Tottenham Hotspur defender, who joined Daniel Farke’s Whites on a season-long loan in the summer, has been a key figure at the back for the Championship side.

Featuring in nine league games already this season, including eight starts, it is obvious just how much his manager relies on him, and Rodon is equally as excited at the prospect of enjoying a successful campaign with the Yorkshire giants, who are chasing instant promotion back to the Premier League.

“I am really enjoying it here,” Rodon told LUTV recently.

“As the weeks have gone on, it has got better and better for me, and for the group as well.”

