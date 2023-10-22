Two big Arteta decisions have made this Arsenal side “weaker”, says pundit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been criticised for two big decisions he’s made this season which have made his team weaker, according to pundit Craig Burley.

The Spanish tactician made some big calls during the summer, signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea despite the Germany international struggling for much of his time at Stamford Bridge, and bringing in goalkeeper David Raya on loan from Brentford, despite already having a very solid number one in the form of Aaron Ramsdale.

Speaking to ESPN FC in the clip below, Burley made it clear that he was not at all convinced by these two big calls, as it seems to have made Arsenal weaker than they were last season when they put in a surprisingly strong title challenge…

Havertz now seems to have been dropped from the starting line up, and Burley has suggested it could be that Raya will be next.

Fellow pundit Kieran Gibbs agreed that it might be a good idea for Arsenal to give Ramsdale a game in mid-week to freshen things up a bit.