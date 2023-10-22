Man City considering £400,000-per week star’s exit at end of contract

Manchester City may not extend Kevin De Bruyne’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Premier League champions will consider shelving contract extension talks if the Belgian’s injury problems worsen.

De Bruyne, 32, is currently sidelined with a serious hamstring injury he sustained on the opening day of the 2023-24 Premier League season. As per Transfermarkt, the midfielder has already missed a total of 17 games this year after suffering three different injuries, including illness and a foot injury.

And now, according to these latest reports, should the 32-year-old’s body continue to let him down, there are no guarantees he will be offered the chance to stay at the Etihad beyond his current deal, which is set to expire in 2025.

During his eight years with the Cityzens, De Bruyne, who, according to Spotrac, earns £400,000-per week, has directly contributed to 249 goals in 358 games in all competitions. The Belgium international has also lifted 16 major trophies while with Manchester City, including last season’s remarkable treble.