Pep Guardiola says “exceptional” Man City star will be at the club for “many years”

Jeremy Doku has hit the ground running at Man City and his manager Pep Guardiola has stated that the winger will be at the Premier League champions for “many years”.

The Manchester club signed Doku this summer as part of a £55.5m deal with Rennes and the Belgian star has been a hit from the off, having put in some stellar performances already and has taken Jack Grealish’s place on the left.

The 21-year-old was outstanding for City in their 2-1 win over Brighton on Saturday. The winger terrorised the Seagulls down the left and assisted the first goal for the Premier League champions. After the match, Guardiola had some kind words for his new signing and stated that he will be at the Etihad for “many years”.

“It’s just the start of many years for Jeremy in this club, trust me,” the Man City boss said about Doku via Fabrizio Romano.

“He’s an exceptional winger. He got to the byline and got us the first goal. He did many actions. Really pleased with his impact since he came into us”.

Doku has a contract at the Etihad until 2028 and in the meantime, looks to have secured his place in Guardiola’s starting team on the left.

So far, the Belgian has two goals and two assists across nine matches, and he doesn’t look to be stopping there as the 21-year-old looks set to have a significant impact on how Man City do this campaign.