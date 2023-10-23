Newcastle United have been forced to put two transfer deals on hold ahead of the January window.
That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies have been forced to rethink their mid-season plans after midfielder Sandro Tonali was investigated for illegal betting activity.
Although the Italian’s inevitable suspension has yet to be confirmed by authorities, it is widely expected the 23-year-old will be out for a significant amount of time.
Consequently, Newcastle United, who sit sixth in the Premier League table on 16 points after nine games, are now tasked with finding a suitable replacement for their disgraced number eight.
And while all the club’s focus will predictably turn to signing a central midfielder, it means they’re unlikely to sign a striker and centre-back; two positions Eddie Howe was keen to bolster.
It remains unknown exactly how much the Magpies will have to invest during the January window but with top-quality midfielders in high demand, the team from the northeast will be expecting to fork out a significant sum.
It’s not. A disgrace he has a gambling addiction. Poor report my friend. Understand addiction before you make a news report
I think someone needs to go back to school and learn the difference between ‘a disgrace’ and a ‘disgraced’ individual.
A ‘disgraced’ individual means a person has ‘fallen from a favourable position of power or honour’ and that, my friend, perfectly describes Sandro Tonali.
Retard.
Newcastle will have to pay high ticket prices as every club knows they have to replace Tonalli so the inflated prices will reflect this by clubs that want to exploit the situation.
Gambling Addiction is an illness and is recognised as such by all, except sports. If he were an alcoholic like a number of others he would be handled with tea & sympathy.
If he had placed a bet on his team losing he could effect the result by playing poorly or wasting time. But to bet they would win means he has to play at the peak of his game, surely the whole idea of the game.
I do not say he should not receive a punishment as betting breaks the rules and cannot be ignored. Just he should have far more backing than finger-pointing.
His reception by the Newcastle Crowd demonstrates the mature attitude of the Geordies who like me recognised he should receive a ban for breaking the rules but also it shows that perhaps the rules should be looked at with a 21st-century brain, instead of a 19th century attitude.
I am sure he will be offered all the help his club can give him, aimed at curing his ILLNESS