Newcastle United have been forced to put two transfer deals on hold ahead of the January window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies have been forced to rethink their mid-season plans after midfielder Sandro Tonali was investigated for illegal betting activity.

Although the Italian’s inevitable suspension has yet to be confirmed by authorities, it is widely expected the 23-year-old will be out for a significant amount of time.

Consequently, Newcastle United, who sit sixth in the Premier League table on 16 points after nine games, are now tasked with finding a suitable replacement for their disgraced number eight.

And while all the club’s focus will predictably turn to signing a central midfielder, it means they’re unlikely to sign a striker and centre-back; two positions Eddie Howe was keen to bolster.

It remains unknown exactly how much the Magpies will have to invest during the January window but with top-quality midfielders in high demand, the team from the northeast will be expecting to fork out a significant sum.