Kalvin Phillips is ‘very likely’ to leave Manchester City in the January transfer window.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who believes it is only a matter of time before the outcasted midfielder makes the switch away from the Etihad.

Despite signing for the Cityzens just over 12 months ago, Phillips, 27, who, according to Spotrac, earns £150,000-per week, is a candidate to be offloaded after failing to nail down a regular starting spot in Pep Guardiola’s first team.

Starting in just two Premier League games since the start of last season, the former Leeds United academy graduate is now facing an uncertain future, and while clubs, including Newcastle United and West Ham United (The Sun), are already being linked with a mid-season deal, fans are being left to wonder where the 27-year-old will be playing in the new year.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kalvin Phillips leaving Man City?

“The feeling that I have from some sources is that it is very, very likely for Kalvin Phillips to leave in the January transfer window,” Romano said on Monday’s episode of the DeBrief podcast.

“That’s the idea and that’s the feeling because the player in public, but also in private, has been very honest with people close to him; he wants to play, he wants to be a regular starter.

“[…] Also for the Euros for Phillips, it is always important to be on the pitch and have the opportunity to develop. He’s being super professional, that’s why Manchester City are happy with his approach and mentality, but at the same time, they know if they receive a proposal in the January window it’s going to be very likely for Kalvin to leave.

“At the moment, it’s not something they have decided in a direct meeting, but both sides, the player and the club, see the situation in the same way with a likely exit in the January window.”

During his time at the Eithad, Phillips, who has five years left on his deal, has featured in just 26 games, across all competitions, and has failed to register a single goal or assist.