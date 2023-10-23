Manchester United have been linked with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, but Fabrizio Romano has slightly played down those transfer rumours in the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column on Substack.

The England international has been a key performer for Palace in recent times, and is also starting to become more of a regular for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions side as well.

Man Utd are interested in a top signing at centre-back for 2024, according to Romano, but for the time being he’s only aware of four targets that he’s previously reported on – Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio, Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba.

The Red Devils could also surely do well to sign someone like Guehi, but it seems the links to the 23-year-old might be a tad premature if Romano’s info is anything to go by.

MUFC fans might be disappointed that there’s not too much to read into the Guehi stories, as he has the advantage of being proven in the Premier League, unlike those other names on their list.

“Marc Guehi is continuing to do really well for Crystal Palace and for England as well, so we’re inevitably seeing some fresh rumours about his future, with Manchester United linked with him by some media outlets,” Romano said.

“As I’ve previously reported here, we know Man United want a top centre-back for 2024, so we’re going to see a lot of names linked. Personally, I have had no updates since sharing my information that the names they’re watching are Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Edmond Tapsoba.

“Guehi is another fine option, but I personally rate all those players – they all have their different qualities and could be good signings. Still, for now there are no concrete talks, it’s just about scouting. Someone like Guehi has the advantage of being proven in the Premier League, of course, but they’re all top players.”