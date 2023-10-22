Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi would reportedly be keen on a potential transfer to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are being linked again with Guehi after his strong form in the Premier League, and the latest from Todo Fichajes is that the £60million-rated England international would welcome the chance to move to Old Trafford.

This increasingly seems like a saga to watch ahead of January as Man Utd have also been linked with Guehi by Football Insider, and with the club surely in need of more squad depth in defence.

Lisandro Martinez is injured at the moment and might be out for some time, while Harry Maguire has generally been unconvincing for much of his United career, and could be another player on the move this winter.

Guehi could therefore be ideal for MUFC, who would represent a big step up for the player, even if they’re not the force they once were.

The 23-year-old surely has his best years ahead of him and will want to be playing in Europe as soon as possible, so a big move like this seems a no-brainer for him if the opportunity comes along.