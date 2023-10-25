Exclusive Neil Jones column: Bayern duo linked with Liverpool, surprise striker transfer rumours & more

Hello and welcome to my latest column for the Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for more from myself, Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, and much more!

Liverpool show their credentials in Merseyside Derby victory

It may have been far from a classic, but Saturday’s Merseyside derby offered yet more evidence that Liverpool are heading in the right direction.

Yes, they had to wait until the second half to secure the victory, and yes Everton were reduced to 10 men for much of the match, but there is a certainty about Jurgen Klopp’s side this season that just wasn’t there last term. They’ve rediscovered that winning habit, that ability to keep their patience and trust that everything will turn out right.

They weren’t great on Saturday, but they didn’t need to be. They needed to be good enough, and they were. They were the dominant side even before Ashley Young’s sending-off, and even though they weren’t at their devastating best as an attacking force, there was always the feeling, from me at least, that they would find a way through.

What stands out at the moment is the amount of potential game-changers Klopp has at his disposal. Mo Salah got the goals and the headlines, and remains the Reds’ star man, but Liverpool are by no means a one-man band. In Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Klopp has players who can turn a game in an instant, whether with a pass, a shot or a piece of individual magic. Nunez and Elliott, in particular, had a big impact against Everton after coming on as subs.

They were fortunate, of course, that Ibrahima Konate didn’t pick up a second yellow card with the game at 0-0. That was one of a few bizarre decisions made by referee Craig Pawson on the day. But even if he had brandished the red, I still would have backed Liverpool to get the win. They have that look about them again, and having navigated a tough start to the season, fixtures-wise, they look primed to make some serious steps in the coming weeks.

Thoughts on those surprising Victor Osimhen stories…

Victor Osimhen has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks, but I would be very sceptical about this deal. The Napoli striker is clearly a superb player, but reports that a deal has already been agreed with the Reds are wide of the mark, and I’d be surprised if he was to end up at Anfield as things stand.

Liverpool are not in the market for a No.9. They have Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo to play that position at the moment, and all three of those players have the full faith of Jurgen Klopp. All are 26 or under, and seen as long-term players for the club.

Nunez’s development, in particular, has been a big positive this season. The Uruguayan has worked hard on the training ground, and looks far more in tune with what is required from him, on and off the ball, if he is to play regularly for Liverpool. He took the No.9 shirt in the summer, and has now become the main striker for his country, and I expect him to go from strength to strength as this season goes on. He, for sure, is the future at Anfield, and I would not expect to see Liverpool spending big money on a centre-forward any time soon.

Jamal Musiala looks ideal for Liverpool, but is a deal realistic?

I don’t think there is a club in Europe who wouldn’t like Jamal Musiala in their squad, and Liverpool are no different. But admiring a player and signing him are two different things, as evidenced by the Reds’ failure to land Jude Bellingham.

Musiala, I believe, is of a similar level to Bellingham, and as such would be very tough for the Reds to sign, both in terms of the finances required and the competition they would face. His contract situation at Bayern Munich is one that will be monitored, but I would expect the Bavarians to go all-out in trying to keep him. He’s the jewel in their crown, along with Harry Kane, and Bayern don’t tend to lose such players without a fight.

Liverpool, of course, have already made significant steps in overhauling their midfield, and particularly their attacking midfield options. Szoboszlai and Gravenberch are players for the long-term, the best is to come from Mac Allister, who may well be better in a more advanced role, while the development of Elliott and Jones provides Klopp with two more potential stars of the future.

Musiala, of course, is exactly that too, but while I’d love to see him at Anfield at some point, I’d say a deal right now would be a very difficult one for Liverpool to do.

Another Bayern player being linked with Liverpool

The topic of Mo Salah and Saudi Arabia is not going to go away. We know that. Liverpool were able to stand firm (and rightly so) in the summer, but the noises will start up again before the January window opens, and with the Egyptian now heading towards the final year of his contract, it will be harder and harder for the Reds to resist big money.

I would be amazed if Liverpool haven’t already begun earmarking players who can potentially come in if Salah leaves, whether in January, next summer or (less likely) as a free agent in 2025, but it surprises me that Leroy Sane’s name continues to be linked with the club.

The German international is a fine player, no doubt, but he will be 28 in January, and only twice in his career has he hit double figures in terms of league goals in a season. Both of those were at Manchester City, before his progress was checked by a serious knee injury.

Clearly, finding another Salah is going to be nigh-on impossible, but if we look at Liverpool’s previous transfer dealings, you can see a clear pattern in terms of the type of profile they would look for; 22-25 years old, 150+ top-level games under their belt, versatility in terms of position, experience in European competition and both a proven level of output, but with the room (and the attitude) to develop quickly and significantly under a coach like Klopp.

Who that might be, that’s another matter entirely, but someone like Sane would represent a shift away from that policy in my opinion. I’d be wary of those links.