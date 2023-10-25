Man City and Liverpool set for January battle to sign Chelsea defender

Manchester City and Liverpool are on a collision course to do battle over the potential mid-season signing of Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen.

That’s according to a recent report from TeamTALK, who claims the Blues’ defender is a strong candidate to leave Stamford Bridge in January.

Maatsen, 21, has less than two years left on his deal, and despite the club offering him the chance to extend his stay in London, the Netherlands international has so far snubbed negotiations. Of course, failure to have him commit to a new deal will see Chelsea forced into offloading him.

And judging by these latest reports, two of the country’s biggest clubs are lining up offers for the 21-year-old.

Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning Cityzens are thought to be strong contenders to sign Maatsen, but Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool may have something to say about it.

While both teams continue to do battle on the pitch, this winter’s transfer window will almost certainly see them go at it off the pitch as well.

Since being promoted to the Blues’ first team in the summer, Maatsen, who spent last season on loan with Burnley, has made nine senior appearances in all competitions.